Man fires shot during Henderson bank robbery, flees on foot

Henderson police are looking for a man who walked into Citibank, fired a gun and escaped with an unknown amount of money Friday morning.

The bank robbery happened about 10 a.m. at 10211 S. Eastern Ave., near Siena Heights, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

She said the man walked into the bank wearing a mask and told everyone to get down on the ground. He then discharged the gun once into the floor.

No one was injured, and the man escaped on foot westbound through the parking lot.

