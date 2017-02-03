Man suspected of robbing Las Vegas woman and threatening children arrested

A man suspected of robbing and threatening a woman and her two children has been arrested.

Bryan Hatfield, 28, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the robbery on the 7000 block of Grandiose Court, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hatfield is suspected of approaching a woman in a driveway as she was placing her two children into her car, and taking her belongings, Metro said. Hatfield is also suspected of wielding a handgun and threatening to hurt the woman’s children.

Hatfield faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Metro said.

The Clark County Detention Center is holding Hatfield on $40,000 bail. His first hearing is scheduled for March 14.

