Metro investigating bank robbery involving bomb threat near UNLV

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery Friday evening at a bank near UNLV where a man claimed he had a bomb.

Just before 5 p.m. Metro responded to reports of a robbery at a Bank of America located at 4795 S. Maryland Parkway, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note saying he had a bomb.

The man was given an unknown amount of money and then left the scene, Rogers said. No bomb was seen.

The suspect is described as a white man with a short, thin build, Rogers said. He was last seen wearing a dark hat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.