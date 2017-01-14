No one in custody after armed robbery of west valley jewelry store, search at Suncoast

Las Vegas police officers Friday evening were scouring the casino floor of the Suncoast for an armed robber who made off with items from a nearby Boca Park jewelry store.

Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to the MJ Christensen Diamond Center at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd., near the Rampart Boulevard intersection, for reports of an armed robbery, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No one was injured when a man with a handgun made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry and drove away.

Just after the robbery, a witness called 911 while following the robber’s vehicle, which made its way north on Rampart for about a mile before parking at the 9090 Alta Drive hotel-casino, Rogers said.

As of 8:30 p.m., police had found the robber’s car, but they had not located the man. “Several” officers were posted at each casino entrance and exit, searching, but after about two hours police began breaking down the perimeter.

Grant added that there was “no interruption to business” during the Friday night search.

