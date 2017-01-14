Posted Updated 

No one in custody after armed robbery of west valley jewelry store, search at Suncoast

An armed robber stole items from the MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

MJ Christensen Diamond Center at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd. (Google)

Las Vegas police search the Suncoast hotel-casino for an armed robber who stole items from the MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Las Vegas police search the Suncoast hotel-casino for an armed robber who stole items from the MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Las Vegas police search for clues after an armed robbery at MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Police setup a perimeter following an armed robbery at MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Police say an armed sober (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Las Vegas police search for clues after an armed robbery at MJ Christensen Diamond Center in Boca Park at Rampart and Charleston boulevards in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police officers Friday evening were scouring the casino floor of the Suncoast for an armed robber who made off with items from a nearby Boca Park jewelry store.

Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to the MJ Christensen Diamond Center at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd., near the Rampart Boulevard intersection, for reports of an armed robbery, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No one was injured when a man with a handgun made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry and drove away.

Just after the robbery, a witness called 911 while following the robber’s vehicle, which made its way north on Rampart for about a mile before parking at the 9090 Alta Drive hotel-casino, Rogers said.

As of 8:30 p.m., police had found the robber’s car, but they had not located the man. “Several” officers were posted at each casino entrance and exit, searching, but after about two hours police began breaking down the perimeter.

Grant added that there was “no interruption to business” during the Friday night search.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 