North Las Vegas police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects

North Las Vegas police seek the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business Sunday.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 4200 block of East Craig Road for reports of an armed robbery, police said.

According to police, two men entered the business; one pointed a short-barreled shotgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. The men stole about $190 in cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

The first man is described as a 20-year-old black man, about 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a baseball hat with an orange brim, clear glasses, blue jeans, and gray shoes with orange laces.

The second man is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, about 5-foot-7 and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, dark sunglasses, a black short-sleeve shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt, with blue jeans, and dark shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

