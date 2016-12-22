Police arrest man linked to 18 robberies in Las Vegas Valley

A man wanted by the FBI in connection with about 18 robberies in the valley was arrested Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police were called to a SuperPawn store, 300 North Nellis Blvd., near Stewart Avenue, to investigate an armed robbery about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police quickly identified the suspect in the robbery as Wyatt Peterson, 33, and located a residence that he fled to, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas officers, detectives and FBI agents converged near the residence. Peterson ran from the home and into another on the 300 block of Romero Drive, committing a home invasion, police said.

As he attempted to flee to another residence, officers took him into custody.

“This dangerous criminal was brought into custody through the tireless efforts of our brave agents and officers from the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said. “This was the result of exceptional work of the FBI CAT along with the LVMPD. This partnership works tirelessly to protect the community from violent felons like Peterson.”

The robberies Peterson is suspected in started in November at businesses on the east side of the valley. During the weeks following, robberies were also committed at businesses on the west side of the valley, police said.

Officers were close to taking Peterson into custody after a robbery attempt Friday, but he was able to evade police.

