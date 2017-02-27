Police arrest man suspected of robbing woman, 80, at Sunset Station

Police have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of an 80-year-old woman at a Henderson casino last week.

On Monday, the woman was playing a nickel slot machine at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, when a man struck her on the side of her face, grabbed her purse and ran, the Henderson Police Department announced in a release Sunday night.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her neck and face but was not hospitalized. Police later determined the man used her credit cards after the robbery, police said.

Police used surveillance video from the casino to identify the robber and his vehicle, which they later found had been embezzled from a Henderson Kia dealership, police said.

Darnell Webster, 54, was arrested Friday at his home after evidence from the burglary was found inside, police said. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count each of burglary, robbery and attempted burglary.

