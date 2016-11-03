Police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are looking for a man in suit and tie who robbed a bank in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened about noon on the 2800 block of East Desert Inn Road, near South Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The robber, armed with a large black firearm, demanded money from a teller when he entered the bank, police said.

Police said he may have fled the scene in a white, older-model four-door sedan. Police described him as a thinly built white male, approximately 5 feet 10-inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing the dark suit, sunglasses and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department robbery section at 702-828-3855 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

