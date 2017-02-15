Police catch suspects in attempted robbery at Cromwell parking garage

Police accused two men of robbing someone at gunpoint on the second floor of the parking garage at Cromwell Las Vegas late night Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers chased them on foot for a short while before taking them both into custody, Lt. David Gordon said.

Nobody was hurt in the 10:45 p.m. robbery, he said, and stolen property was recovered.

Patrol cars were parked outside the East Flamingo Road entrance to the hotel at 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd. about 12:30 a.m.

No further information was available.

