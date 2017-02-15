Police catch suspects in robbery at Cromwell parking garage

Police accused two men of robbing two people at gunpoint on the second floor of the parking garage at Cromwell Las Vegas late night Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested the two men after the robbery near the hotel, 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Lt. David Gordon said.

A man and woman were getting into their car in the parking garage about 10:45 p.m. when two men walked up to them and demanded their money and property, Gordon said.

“After the robbery, the suspects fled on foot,” he said.

At least one of the men had a handgun.

An officer saw one of the robbers near Albert Avenue and South Koval Lane. The officer immediately took the suspect into custody. A detective saw the second robber in a parking lot behind The LINQ. After a short chase, the robber was taken into custody near Sands Avenue and Koval, Gordon said. Officers found a handgun on the second robber.

The suspects didn’t hurt anybody, he said, and the stolen property was recovered.

