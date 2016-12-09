Police hunting for 2 men suspected of robbing northwest Las Vegas pawn shop

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two men suspected of robbing a pawn shop in the northwest valley Nov. 30.

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, police responded to EZ Pawn at 6032 W. Cheyenne Ave. near North Jones Boulevard for reports of a robbery, police said in a statement. Two masked robbers entered the store and used firearms to gain the compliance of the employees. The men stole an undisclosed amount of property before they fled in their light-colored, four-door 2006 to 2008 Dodge Charger, police said.

Police are searching for the first man who is described as 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, average build, last seen wearing a red beanie, red bandana, black jacket with white sleeves, blue gloves, dark pants and white shoes. He was armed with a firearm. The second man is described as 5-foot-11, skinny build, last seen wearing a dark hood and mask, a blue, security uniform-styled shirt, and dark pants. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

