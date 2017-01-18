Police investigate armed robbery of Las Vegas medical marijuana dispensary

Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday morning armed robbery of a southwest valley medical marijuana dispensary.

Police responded to CannaCopia, 6332 S. Rainbow Blvd., after the dispensary’s security alarm was set off at 11:36 a.m. An employee called police seconds later also reporting the robbery, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero.

The suspected robber entered the medical marijuana dispensary armed with a handgun, Cordero said. A second suspect may be involved, but it’s unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Metro couldn’t confirm whether the robber made off with any money, merchandise or property. No injuries were reported during the robbery, Cordero said.

Metro’s commercial robbery section is investigating.

