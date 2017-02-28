Police investigate burglary at Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas estate

Las Vegas police are investigating a burglary of a southwest Las Vegas Valley estate owned by former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The burglary of the Wood Creek Court estate in Southern Highlands apparently occurred sometime between Friday and Monday. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday they believe that “several items of value were taken.”

Property records indicate that Mayweather is an owner of the estate.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.