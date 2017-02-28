Posted 

Police investigate burglary at Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas estate

Police investigate burglary at Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas estate

web1_maysuitweb_8073481.jpg
Floyd Mayweather arrives at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas for a boxing match on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a burglary of a southwest Las Vegas Valley estate owned by former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The burglary of the Wood Creek Court estate in Southern Highlands apparently occurred sometime between Friday and Monday. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday they believe that “several items of value were taken.”

Property records indicate that Mayweather is an owner of the estate.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 