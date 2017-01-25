Police look for four men linked to convenience store robbery

Four men are wanted in connection with a violent convenience store robbery late Sunday in the northeast valley.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said four black men entered the 7-Eleven on 1960 N. Nellis Blvd., near East Lake Mead Boulevard, at about 11:40 p.m. The lone store clerk was pistol-whipped to the ground and kicked several times until he was knocked unconscious.

The suspects made off with cash from the register, store merchandise and the employee’s wallet and cellphone, said police. Officers were called out to the 7-Eleven after a customer later walked into the store and found the employee severely injured.

Metro said the four suspects are black men approximately 25 years old.

The first suspect is 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt reading “Rebel Athletics” on the front, and “Babyface 32” on the back. He was also wearing a long white undershirt reading “BEENTRILL#”.

The second suspect, seen wearing dark pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “SLW” lettering on the left shoulder, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

The third and fourth suspects are both about 150 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The third suspect, who has a flattop faded haircut, was wearing dark pants and a white long-sleeved dress shirt. He also had on a gold chain with a dollar sign pendant. The fourth suspect was wearing dark pants and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the four suspect’s whereabouts can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.