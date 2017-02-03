Police looking for assistance finding Las Vegas robbery suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man responsible for robbing a business in the south Las Vegas Valley.

At about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a man robbed a business on the 7200 block of Amigo Street, near East Warm Springs and Bermuda roads, Metro said.

The robber successfully took merchandise and an undisclosed amount of money, Metro said. He was armed, but no one was injured.

The man is described as a 6-foot-2 black man weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen in all-black clothing and a blue or gray camouflage bandana.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3855. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

