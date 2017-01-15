Police pursue suspect in armed robbery of a southeast Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a Monday night armed robbery of a southeast valley business.

About 10 p.m., the suspected robber entered the convenience store on the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway, showed a firearm to employees and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the suspect is a thinly built Hispanic man between 18 and 21 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.