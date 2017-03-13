Police search for suspect in bank robbery at grocery store

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

The man entered a bank located inside a grocery store in the 9300 block of West Flamingo Road and spoke with the bank manager. He pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his portfolio and demanded money, police said.

The robber is a black man, aproximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 165 pounds. During the robbery he wore a hard hat, hair net, white dusk mask and an orange traffic vest.

Police said the man might have been involved in other robberies throughout the valley.

Anyone with information on the robber or robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

