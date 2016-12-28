Police search for suspect in Henderson bank robbery

Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a Henderson bank in December.

The suspected robber entered a Bank of America branch at 10 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 4:25 p.m. Dec. 16. In a statement, Henderson police said he handed a bank employee a piece of paper and pulled a silver handgun from a bag.

The man reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee and walked out of the bank. No one was injured during the robbery and the man fled before officers arrived, police said.

The suspect was driving a black sport utility vehicle when he exited the parking lot, heading northbound on East Horizon Ridge Parkway, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect is a white man in his 40s, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, dark-frame glasses, a blue jacket with black shoulder accents, a tan plaid shirt with a dark square pattern, bluejeans and dark gloves. He carried the gun in a square-patterned zippered bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

