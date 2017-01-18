Police seek armed robber who held up sports book at a casino on Nevada-Utah line

WEST WENDOVER — Police are looking for an armed robber who held up the sports book at a casino on the Nevada-Utah line.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports an adult male brandishing a pistol entered the Wendover Nugget Casino at about 12:15 a.m. Monday and robbed a clerk at the sports book.

West Wendover police say the suspect who was wearing a Green Bay Packers ball cap took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say he also was wearing a wig with fake long hair and a beard. He’s described as a white man in his mid 30s to 40s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and tan shoes.