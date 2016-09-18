Police seek public’s help in finding robbery suspect

Police said a suspect wanted for multiple September robberies robbed two more businesses Friday, and they again request the public’s help in identifying him.

On Friday, the man, described as a Hispanic 40 to 45 years old, robbed a business in the 3700 block of East Sunset Road and then robbed another business in the 3200 block of West Spring Mountain Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police didn’t provide the time of the robberies.

Previously in September, police said, the man robbed a business in the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said anyone with information on the robberies or the identity of the suspect can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

