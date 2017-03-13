Robber flees after Sunday heist at Silverton sportsbook

The Silverton sportsbook was robbed Sunday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday to the Silverton at 3333 Blue Diamond Road for reports of a robbery in the sportsbook.

Metro officer Laura Meltzer said one person was involved, but no description was available Monday afternoon.

Meltzer said the robber fled before officers arrived, and she did not know what was taken.

The casino’s sportsbook was also robbed in late January.

