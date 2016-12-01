Robbers take cash, jewelry from northwest valley pawn shop

Two men armed with handguns robbed a pawn shop in the northwest valley Wednesday night.

One of the men fired one or two shots but nobody was hurt during the robbery at EZ Pawn at 6032 W. Cheyenne Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

He said the two men forced the employees to the back office. The robbers made out with cash and jewelry from the safe.

They left through the front door, but police don’t know where they went, Gordon said.

