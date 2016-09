A Roberto’s Taco Shop near Craig Road and Rancho Drive was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

Two men demanded money and escaped with cash from the register about 5 a.m., said Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department. Nobody was hurt.

Police didn’t have any suspects in custody as of 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.