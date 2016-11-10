Shoplifter breaks arm after being hit by car while running from officers, police said

A shoplifter armed with a knife was hit by a car while trying to outrun police in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police responded at about 3 p.m. to a call of a burglary inside of a Target near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way.

Police spotted the burglar, who was walking westbound on Cheyenne Avenue, Metro Lt. Corey Moon said. The man ran across Cheyenne Avenue and was hit by a car after arriving officers tried to stop him, police said.

He was sent to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for a broken arm. He will be booked on several counts of felony theft once released from the trauma unit, Moon said.

