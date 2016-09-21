Suspect arrested after robbery in western Las Vegas Valley

Police have arrested a suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment following a robbery in the western valley Tuesday.

At 2:42 p.m., a call came in reporting a “strong-armed robbery to a convenience store” in the 5300 block of South Fort Apache Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they later found the suspect barricaded inside an apartment in the 9900 block of West Russell Road. Nearby apartments were evacuated, police said.

At about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday., police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A second suspect is believed to be outstanding and may still be in the apartment, Metro said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

