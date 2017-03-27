Suspect jailed in connection with attempted robbery at Silver Sevens

A 33-year-old man is accused of having a role in an attempted robbery at Silver Sevens Wednesday morning.

David Arnold North was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several counts Friday, jail and Metropolitan Police Department records show. He faces charges of attempted armed robbery and burglary in connection with the incident at Silver Sevens, 4100 Paradise Road.

Police thought the incident involved a man armed with a handgun, Lt. David Gordon said at the time of the attempted robbery.

Jail records show he also was arrested on six counts of armed robbery and another five counts of burglary in a separate case.

North is a convicted felon, according to court records. He was convicted of battery in 2002 and possessing stolen goods in 2007.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.