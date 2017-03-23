Third suspect arrested in connection with armed home improvement store robberies

An at-large 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an early Monday morning police chase after a string of armed home improvement store robberies.

Justin Castro joined 32-year-old Nicholas Ray Brodigan and 19-year-old Victoria Ann Commisso behind bars at Clark County Detention Center in connection with the Sunday night robberies at two Home Depot locations, jail and booking records show.

Early Monday morning, Metropolitan Police Department officers chased a car occupied by Justin Castro, Brodigan and Commisso. During the chase, a decoy motorcycle driven by Justin Castro’s brother “interjected into the pursuit” and crashed near East Sahara Avenue and South Hollywood Boulevard, according to arrest documents.

When officers interviewed Jose Castro, he told police a friend called him about his brother, Justin Castro, being in trouble with police. “He responded to the pursuit area in hopes of helping his brother get away from police,” according to an arrest report.

They arrested three people following the pursuit. Officer Michael Rodriguez said Monday officers were looking for a fourth person. Police later confirmed the person was Justin Castro.

Metro also arrested Jose Castro. He faces charges of aiding a felony offender, possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Metro records also implicate Justin Castro and Brodigan in a March 14 robbery at a Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2465 N. Nellis Blvd. They were both booked on three counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy robbery. Castro faces an additional three counts of burglary while possessing a deadly weapon. Brodigan was booked on two counts of the same charge.

Commisso faces two counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy robbery, as well as an additional charge of burglary while possessing a deadly weapon.

Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Lawren Linehan contributed to this story. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.