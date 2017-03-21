Trigger pulled but gun doesn’t go off during robbery in west-central Las Vegas

A robber pulled the trigger on a man but his gun didn’t go off during a robbery in the west-central Las Vegas Valley Monday night, police said.

Two men robbed a man of his wallet, cash and cell phone in a parking lot at 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd. about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He said one of the robbers tried to shoot the man but his gun didn’t fire. The robber then pistol-whipped the man who was robbed.

The robbers fled. They are not in custody, Gordon said.

