Two suspected in bank robbery remain at large, Las Vegas police say

Two men suspected in the armed robbery of a south central valley bank Tuesday remain at large, Las Vegas police said.

The robbery happened about 4 p.m. Two men, brandishing firearms, entered the bank on 3990 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Flamingo Road and demanded money. They fled the scene before officers arrived, having taken an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department described the pair as two medium-built black men in their mid-20s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. One suspect was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a dark hat; the other suspect was seen in a black hooded sweatshirt and a black-and-green hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

