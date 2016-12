A man was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in the east valley Wednesday morning.

About 2:45 a.m., another man wearing all dark clothing attacked him and took cash behind a 7-Eleven at 15 N. Lamb Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Police are still looking for the robber, who ran.

Gordon said the man robbed had a half-inch cut on the right side of his head. He declined treatment.

