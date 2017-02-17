Woman beaten, robbed; witness shot at

A woman was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the west-central valley Thursday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robbery occurred near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue about 8:30 p.m., Lt. Carlos Hank said.

A witness to the robbery followed the suspects to a different location, Hank said, and they fired shots toward the witness but missed.

The woman had minor injuries and didn’t need treatment, Hank said. Officers were searching the area for those responsible and their vehicle.

