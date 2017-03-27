Woman wanted in connection in multiple incidents arrested

A 20-year-old woman wanted in a robbery was arrested over the weekend.

Autumn Jasmine Isaac was arrested on three counts each of armed robbery and conspiracy robbery, as well as counts of burglary and first-degree kidnapping, jail records show. She was booked into Clark County Detention Center Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department accused her of having a role in multiple incidents, including a March 9 robbery on the 4100 block of East Cincinnati Avenue, near South Lamb Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue. Last week, police asked for the public’s help in identifying possible people involved with the incident.

