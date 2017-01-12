Schools in west Las Vegas Valley on lockdown as police search for burglar

Bonanza High School, Warren Elementary School and the College of Southern Nevada are on lockdown as the Metropolitan Police Department searches for a burglar in the area.

Police responded to a burglary at an apartment complex at 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., near Rainbow Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m., Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.

Upon arrival, police attempted to make contact with the burglar, who fled the residence, police said.

A perimeter has been established, and police are looking for a man who may be armed.

Police advise people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

