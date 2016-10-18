44 Nevada arrests made during effort to halt human trafficking

The FBI’s Las Vegas division on Monday said it found three minors and arrested 44 adult prostitutes as part of Operation Cross Country X, an international effort focused on stopping underage human trafficking.

The effort, in its 10th iteration, ran Oct. 13 to Oct. 15.

In a statement, the division, which covers Nevada, said it searched hotels, truck stops and street corners during the initiative. Minors found were placed in state protective services and victim assistance, the FBI said. State and local law enforcement partners will handle the cases of the arrested adults, the FBI added.

For additional information on Operation Cross Country X and the Innocence Lost initiative, visit www.fbi.gov.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.