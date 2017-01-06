Arrest report says North Las Vegas teacher thought sex with student would not get him ‘into trouble’

A North Las Vegas substitute high school teacher and football coach told police he did not think he would get in trouble for having sex with an 18-year-old student, according to his arrest report.

The Clark County School District Police Department report on the Wednesday arrest of Ryan Davis, 29, said he told police he had sex with the Legacy High School senior because she told him she would be moving to California before the end of winter break.

“Davis said he thought, ‘She’s not going back to school, she’s an 18 year old, can’t get into trouble for that,’” the arrest report said.

He was arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a student after school district police received reports of an affair through anonymous tips to faculty members.

Davis has been a football coach at the school for three years and began to work there as a Jobs for America’s Graduates instructor at the beginning of the school year. He and the student began communicating on social media apps Facebook and Snapchat and had sex two times in the days after Christmas, the arrest report said.

