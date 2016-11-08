Campus monitor at Las Vegas high school accused of sexual acts with student

A Clark County School District employee was arrested Monday on charges of kidnapping and sexual acts with a student.

Ati Phillip Poni Jr., 35, was hired by the school district in 2015. He was a campus monitor at Del Sol High School, 3100 E. Patrick Lane, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Booth. She said she did not know his current employment status.

Poni was arrested on one count of sexual assault, four counts of a sex act involving an adult school employee and student between the ages of 16 and 17, and three counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, according to the Clark County Detention Center booking logs.

Jail records show additional charges involving bench warrants for traffic-related offenses and unlawful acts of financial responsibility.

