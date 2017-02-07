CCSD substitute teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student, arrested

A substitute teacher employed by the Clark County School District was arrested Thursday in suspicion of engaging a student sexually.

Willie Bell, 26, faces four counts of sex acts with a student.

Bell had taught at El Dorado High School and also worked as an assistant coach for girls basketball, CCSD said. He was promptly terminated following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The former teacher has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

