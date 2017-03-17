Former Las Vegas foster parent, longtime Boy Scout leader arrested on sex assault charge

Las Vegas police have arrested a 51-year-old former foster parent after a child previously in his care accused him of sexual assault.

Grant Claycomb faces four counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault with a child under 14. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday and is being held without bail, records show.

The child lived with Claycomb in 2015, police said. Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said Claycomb hasn’t had a foster license since November 2015. Kulin did not offer any other information Friday.

Detectives said there may be additional victims. Claycomb cared for “numerous foster children” while licensed as a foster parent, and police said he has been an active Boy Scout leader for his church for “many years.”

More details — including the church Claycomb attended — were not available Friday because his arrest report had not been released.

Parents whose children may have had contact with Claycomb may reach detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes bureau at 702-828-3421.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.