Henderson man arrested after girlfriend escapes apartment during attack, report says

A Henderson man was arrested this month on domestic battery charges after his girlfriend escaped her apartment and flagged down a stranger for help, according to an arrest report obtained this week by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Anniah Pratt Jr., 22, was taken into custody early Feb. 4 and is booked at the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping, domestic battery and sexual assault charges.

About 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, a woman parked at the Vons grocery at 2667 E. Windmill Parkway called police after another woman knocked on her passenger window and said she had just run away from her boyfriend, whom she said had beaten and raped her, the report said.

Police arrived and noted the woman asking for help had marks around her neck, which was “tender to the touch,” the report said.

The woman, who had been dating Pratt for about two years, told officers she had returned to her nearby apartment the night of Feb. 3 after being out of town for a couple of days when her boyfriend “started to hit her,” the report said.

When she asked why, Pratt said, “You know why,” the report said.

To separate herself from Pratt, the woman locked herself inside her master bathroom, she told police. That’s when her boyfriend broke down the door and dragged her onto the bed by her hair, the report said

Her boyfriend repeatedly punched her in the face, legs and arms, then choked her, she told police. The woman fought back, saying no repeatedly, the report said, but her boyfriend continued being violent, she told police.

As he choked her, “she felt like she began to lose consciousness,” the report said. Her boyfriend then pulled down her sweatpants and assaulted her.

“She told him no and he refused to listen,” the report said.

After the incident, her boyfriend walked into the kitchen. That’s when the woman bolted outside and “ran down the stairs to get away,” the report said.

With her boyfriend chasing her, she banged on a neighbor’s door for help, the woman told police. When the neighbor didn’t answer, she jumped over a nearby wall, which led to the Vons parking lot.

When police spoke with Pratt, he denied any violence or intimate relations taking place before his girlfriend left. The report noted the master bedroom door was heavily damaged and that Pratt’s right knuckles were swelling when he was handcuffed.

Pratt is expected to appear in court March 1, according to jail records.

