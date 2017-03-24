Henderson man receives 10-year sentence for coercion, enticement of minor

A Henderson man on Friday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Kenneth Gordon Wescott, 55, was convicted by a federal jury last year of one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. The criminal conduct occurred on Dec. 12, 2013 and Jan. 4, 2014, according to the federal indictment.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon imposed the sentence at a hearing Friday.

