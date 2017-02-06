Henderson police arrest man in sexual assault of teen girl

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Henderson police said Mario Alston met the girl using the Kik Messenger application in January. He is suspected of obtaining the girl’s address through the application, arranging a meeting and later showing up at her residence to sexually assault her.

Police said Alston was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident. He has been booked into the Henderson Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14.

