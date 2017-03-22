Henderson police arrest middle school teacher on suspicion of indecency toward minors

Henderson police arrested a middle school teacher Tuesday evening on suspicion of indecency toward minors.

Jeffrey Shultz, a 47-year-old Brown Middle School teacher, was arrested on three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation and indecency toward a minor under age 18.

Henderson police were called to the middle school at 307 Cannes St., on Feb. 9 to investigate reports of “inappropriate behavior” between Shultz and three female students enrolled in his science class, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The victims, who are between 13 and 14 years old, reported that Shultz asked them to stay after class “to speak privately to them,” police said. The girls told police Shultz engaged in inappropriate discussions, causing them to feel uncomfortable and threatened.

Shultz was booked into the Henderson Detention Center. He was released on bail Tuesday evening, Henderson police officer Scott Williams said.

He has been with the Clark County School District since August 2007, and has been assigned to work at home, district officials said.

