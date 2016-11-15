Kingman man reaches plea deal in child sex case

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman man who was facing more than 200 years in prison for three cases involving child sex crimes has struck a plea bargain that will substantially reduce his time behind bars.

Mark Sandoval, 45, pleaded guilty to two child molestation charges and an attempted child molestation count Tuesday in exchange for dismissal of 28 other sex offense charges involving minors.

Sandoval, an ex-convict who was sentenced to prison for seven years in 1993 for attempted sexual conduct with a minor, now faces a 20- to 35-year prison term when he is sentenced Jan. 10.

Mohave County prosecutor Jacob Cote told Judge Billy Sipe that Sandoval was in a caretaking role when he engaged in criminal sexual behavior with three girls — a toddler, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old — in 2012.

The dismissed charges included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault and child molestation.