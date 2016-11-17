Las Vegas man arrested on sex assault charges, suspected of luring kids with candy

Las Vegas police have arrested a 63-year-old man suspected of sexual misconduct with “several” children whom he lured to his apartment with candy, officials announced Wednesday.

Jose Azucena is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault with a child younger than 14, six counts of lewdness with a minor, one count of open and gross lewdness with a child younger than 18 and one count of kidnapping.

Police were initially contacted Oct. 17 regarding a man accused of inappropriate conduct with several children. The report suggested the suspect was a neighbor of the victims and had been luring children to his apartment before committing “sexual offenses against them.”

It’s unclear what those sexual offenses were; an arrest report for Azucena was not immediately available Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigation showed the incidents Azucena is implicated in happened over the course of at least a year at an apartment complex on the 4800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, between the Charleston intersections of Lamb and Nellis boulevards.

The child victims referred to the suspect as “David,” a man who reportedly had lived in the complex for several years. He lured the children to this apartment with the promise of candy, police said.

Detectives later identified Azucena as “David,” though the details behind that identification are unclear since Azucena’s arrest report has not yet been released.

On Saturday, a Henderson police officer found Azucena on the 1200 block of South Boulder Highway; it was unclear Wednesday whether or how the officer knew of Azucena and the Metro investigation. He was arrested Sunday after an interview with police.

Since Azucena has lived in the complex for years, police are asking anyone with information about the incidents, or people who believe their children may be victims, to call Metro’s sexual abuse juvenile section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Azucena is due in court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

