Las Vegas man charged in sexual assault involving his stepchildren

A man sought in a sexual assault investigation that began in September has been arrested.

Oronde Coleman, 42, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on felony charges. According to an arrest report, he is suspected of repeatedly assaulting his stepchildren between Dec. 1, 2014, and Sept. 1, 2016.

He faces 15 counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 16 years old, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted sexual assault.

A warrant for Coleman’s arrest was issued on Sept. 12 after his 18-year-old stepson filed a report as a victim of sexual assault. Both Coleman’s stepson and stepdaughter identified him as the perpetrator, according to the arrest report.

Coleman flew to Chicago on Sept. 6, and his whereabouts were unknown to the Metropolitan Police Department when his arrest warrant was executed, according to police documents. It was not immediately clear if he was arrested there or in Las Vegas.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

