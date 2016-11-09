Las Vegas man faces charges of sex assault against 2 children

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 14.

Jose Garcia-Lopez, 42, was arrested Saturday and faces two counts of lewdness with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted sexual assault with a minor.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest in May.

Garcia-Lopez is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He will make a court appearance on Thursday.

