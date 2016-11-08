Las Vegas man receives 70-month prison term in child porn case

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to 70 months in prison for receiving child pornography, the U.S. attorney for Nevada announced.

Shane Gordon, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Mahan. As part of his sentence, Gordon will be registered as a sex offender and will be under lifetime supervision.

Gordon pleaded guilty in August to one count of receiving child pornography.

“The sexual abuse of young victims is deplorable and they are re-victimized each time an image or video file is shared,” U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden said in a statement.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Gordon’s residence on July 31, 2014. A forensic evaluation of the seized digital items revealed child pornography.

During an interview, Gordon admitted to downloading and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

