Las Vegas police need public’s help finding suspect in child sex assault

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child.

According to a Metro press release, the man assaulted the child about 1 p.m. Thursday at a condominium complex near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive in the Summerlin area.

The man had approached two children playing and sexually assaulted one of them nearby, according to the press release. He then walked away eastbound through the condominum complex.

The press release describes the man as an older thin white male with either white or salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to an arrest or indictment through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

