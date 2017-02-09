Las Vegas police out of leads in case of man taking photos under woman’s dress

Las Vegas police have exhausted all leads in the September 2016 case of a man taking photos under a woman’s dress in a northwest valley retail store.

Officers were called to a retail store Sep. 30 to investigate a report of a suspicious person on the 6100 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Jones Boulevard. While a woman was shopping, she noticed a man she didn’t know standing very close to her in an aisle, police said in a statement.

The woman realized the man had a cellphone pointed underneath her dress, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man left the store after he was confronted.

Metro describes the suspect as a Hispanic man about 45 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

