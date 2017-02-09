Longtime Arbor View High School athletic director arrested on child pornography charges

The longtime athletic director at Arbor View High School was arrested on child pornography charges.

Roger Brown, 54, was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of using or permitting a minor 14 or older to produce porn.

Brown was arrested by Clark County School District Police, district spokeswoman Michelle Booth confirmed. It was not immediately clear when and where Brown was arrested.

More details about Brown’s charge were not immediately available Wednesday.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Besides working as the athletic director at the school since it opened in 2005, Brown is listed as the chairman of the physical education, health, driver’s education and freshman studies department on the school’s website.

In 2014, he was named Nevada Athletic Director of the Year.

